Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,269.92

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,269.92 ($16.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,400 ($18.29). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,370 ($17.90), with a volume of 14,113 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £801.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,439.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,269.92.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

