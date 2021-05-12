Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Board of Directors Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE:YUM traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.15. 1,572,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average of $107.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

