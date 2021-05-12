Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $5.91. Capital One Financial posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 373.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $17.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $22.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $21.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,910. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $160.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $111.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

