Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.48. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $80.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,761 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,157,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,416 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

