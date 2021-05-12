Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $326.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report sales of $326.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.97 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:NEP opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

