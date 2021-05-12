Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MTW stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $901.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after buying an additional 566,985 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $26,092,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

