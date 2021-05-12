Zacks: Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.87 Million

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce sales of $386.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.73 million and the highest is $415.53 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $343.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

NYSE VNO opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

