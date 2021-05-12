Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $708.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $708.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.58 million. Zynga reported sales of $518.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 16,579,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,207,178. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,530.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,880. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Zynga by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

