Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $484.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

AR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,901. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 93.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

