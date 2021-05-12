Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.71 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report sales of $42.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.78 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. BioDelivery Sciences International reported sales of $36.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $176.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.70 million to $178.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $214.39 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $218.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,930.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 111,746 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 855,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,053. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

