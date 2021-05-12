Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $706.12 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will report $706.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.85 million to $732.40 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber posted sales of $496.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,303,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.10. 296,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

