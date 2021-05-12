Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $80,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 892,619 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 150.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,333,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 557,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 428,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. 23,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

