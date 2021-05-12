Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.17 Million

Equities analysts expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $384.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $367.30 million and the highest is $401.80 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NOW by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in NOW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

