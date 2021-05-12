Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $8.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $33.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,526. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a P/E ratio of -123.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Corporate insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

