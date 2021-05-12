Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post $1.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.12. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.76. 12,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,407. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.69. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

