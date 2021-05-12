Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to Post $0.67 EPS

Brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 435%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

RYAM opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

