Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $246,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 728,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit