Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $246,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 114.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 728,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

