Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Visteon posted earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 78,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. 196,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.