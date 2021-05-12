Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to announce earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($1.56) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.63) to ($5.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,553,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,344,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

