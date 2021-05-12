Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $11.77 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings of $11.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.97 to $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $55.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.40 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $71.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,282.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit