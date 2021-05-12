Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $11.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings of $11.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.97 to $14.73. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $10.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $55.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $41.40 to $71.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $71.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $52.07 to $96.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,282.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

