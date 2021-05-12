Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report sales of $72.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $287.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.50 million to $296.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $292.13 million, with estimates ranging from $274.10 million to $310.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,791. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

