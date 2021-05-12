Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 92,540 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $5,020,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 587,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,858,500. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after buying an additional 710,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. 31,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

