Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $73.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.37 million to $74.90 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $62.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $321.06 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $346.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

LINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

