Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of ($1.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $1,797,040 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.