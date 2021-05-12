Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,846. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $162.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after buying an additional 2,107,318 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 250,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,836,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

