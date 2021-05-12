Zacks Investment Research Lowers Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Sell

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Aegis initiated coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.90.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,018. Immunic has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth $6,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Immunic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Immunic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunic by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

