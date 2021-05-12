Zacks Investment Research Lowers Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to Sell

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

