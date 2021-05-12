Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday. Laidlaw lowered their target price on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.92.

ATNX stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. Athenex has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $467.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Campbell bought 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter worth $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.