Zacks Investment Research Upgrades bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) to Buy

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

bpost SA/NV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

