Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to “Buy”

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,429. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $704.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the first quarter worth $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.