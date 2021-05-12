Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 112,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.