Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZLNDY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.92 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

