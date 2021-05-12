Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,851.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total transaction of $164,541.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,714 shares of company stock worth $76,067,653 in the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.51. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.