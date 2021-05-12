Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.68.

NYSE ZBH opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.78 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

