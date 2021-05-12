ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Achieves $328.72 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $328.72 million and $39.13 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00527740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00257228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.28 or 0.01232214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.50 or 0.00956984 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

