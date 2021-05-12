Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after acquiring an additional 616,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

ZM stock opened at $300.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 384.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.40 and a 200-day moving average of $379.36.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,606 shares of company stock valued at $149,193,960 in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

