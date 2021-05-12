zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €350.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €350.00 ($411.76) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.04% from the company’s previous close.

ZO1 has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €221.86 ($261.01).

zooplus stock opened at €230.20 ($270.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €250.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €194.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. zooplus has a 12-month low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 12-month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

