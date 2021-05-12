Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.70 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

