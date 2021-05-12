Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,880 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.