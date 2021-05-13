$0.10 EPS Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. 450,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

