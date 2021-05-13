$0.21 EPS Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $36.65. 991,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Luminex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luminex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Luminex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

