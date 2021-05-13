$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of TRTX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,842. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $945.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

