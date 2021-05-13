-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.45). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

iTeos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,438. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

