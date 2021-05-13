-$0.61 EPS Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.48 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $619.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit