-$0.61 EPS Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.48 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $619.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

