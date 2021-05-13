$0.73 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 77.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 19.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

