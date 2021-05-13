$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.97. Arch Capital Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

