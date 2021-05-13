$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $1.59. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. 486,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $820.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

