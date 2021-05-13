-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.96 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

