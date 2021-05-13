$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.02. Dine Brands Global posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

DIN stock opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

