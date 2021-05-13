1,004 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $412.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $411.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

